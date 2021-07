(WSVN) - Pfizer is expected to seek emergency use approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months.

The company hopes to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved by September or October for children ages 5 to 11.

The vaccine dosage would be lowered for the age group.

As of now, the vaccine is currently authorized for use for those 12 and older.

