Penguins go on parade to enjoy the snow at the Pittsburgh Zoo

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WSVN) — Penguins flocked excitedly outside to play in fresh snowfall at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

The adorable penguin parade delighted visitors who watched as the birds bounded through the door to catch some snowflakes on Friday.

The zoo says the “Penguins on Parade” is an annual event, and people can watch them frolic every weekend unless it’s too warm out.

Sometimes the penguins get to parade around the zoo and adjoining PPG Aquarium for up to half an hour, the zoo says.

Penguins on Parade is this weekend! Are you as excited as our penguins are? https://t.co/oQWqsCpUQO #zooforall pic.twitter.com/9s5Wd4JTgy — Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) December 7, 2018

—–

