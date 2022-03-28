(WSVN) - The pause on student loan payments could be extended.

Reports say the Biden administration is considering extending the moratorium, which is set to expire on May 1.

If extended, it would be the sixth time payments were put on pause since the start of the pandemic.

Estimates suggest 37 million college graduates have been spared $195 billion worth of payments.

