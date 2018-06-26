Man caught on camera running on tarmac at Atlanta airport to Miami Delta flight

ATLANTA (WSVN) — A man stripped down to his underwear was caught on camera running across the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta and toward a flight from Miami that had landed there.

According to airport officials, Delta Flight 192 had stopped on the busy taxiway after arrival around 5 p.m. Tuesday when the man ran toward it.

Cellphone video taken from the aircraft showed the subject running on the grassy area of the airfield and on the tarmac.

#ItsTimeToFreakOutWhen a dude tries to board the plane from the outside after landing. #atlairport pic.twitter.com/AKLIn0FYrz — Garth Magness (@GarthMagness) June 26, 2018

The man has since been apprehended.

Sources said the subject was on Delta Flight 192 from Miami to Atlanta.

The airport initially tweeted that someone “exited an aircraft stopped on a taxiway after arrival.” They have since backed off that narrative.

