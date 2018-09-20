Over 66 tons of ground beef being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

(WSVN) - Over 66 tons of ground beef has been recalled due to the possibility of an E. coli contamination.

According to the USDA, Cargill Meat Solutions has issued a recall on 132,606 pounds of ground beef products made from a portion of the cow that may contain the bacteria.

The ground beef items were produced and packaged on June 21 and shipped to stores nationwide.

The recalled items have the establishment number “EST. 86R” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Several agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control have determined that 17 people got sick and one person died from illnesses relating to the contaminated beef.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting. The USDA says most people recover within a week, but in rare cases people can develop a more severe infection.

To view a full list of the items recalled, click here.

