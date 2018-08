(WSVN) - Oreo is rolling out some new flavors of their fan-favorite cookie. However, these additions are a bit more savory than their other options.

The company is introducing wasabi and hot chicken wing flavors to their line up.

The Oreos are currently available in China, but curious Americans can order them through ebay.

