NYC lawmakers consider ban on pre-employment marijuana tests

NEW YORK (WSVN) — New York City lawmakers are considering banning pre-employment tests for marijuana.

New York City councilman Jumaane D. Williams announced that he has filed legislation that would prevent employers from testing prospective employees for marijuana usage during the hiring process.

“We need to be creating more access points for employment, not less,” Williams said in a tweet. “As we move toward legalization, it makes no sense that we’re keeping people from finding jobs or advancing their careers because of marijuana use.”

The bill would have exceptions for certain professions, such as law enforcement, positions requiring the operation of heavy machinery and emergency responders.

The bill comes a month after Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out his proposal for marijuana legalization.

If Cuomo’s proposal passes, New York would be the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana.

