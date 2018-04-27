Not so bright: workers repaint New York City subway platforms during rush hour

NEW YORK (WSVN) — Yellow footprints everywhere.

It was a predictable result of an error in judgement: workers repainted a New York City subway platform ledge… during rush hour.

The bright yellow line was painted on Brooklyn’s Rockaway Avenue station platform during peak hours on Wednesday morning, one Twitter user observed.

someone just put down a fresh coat of yellow paint on the subway platform edge……. at 9:30 on a wednesday morning. this platform is going to be a mess of yellow footprints by the end of the day. what is going on pic.twitter.com/4SQa27HoCh — noted yellow paint expert bosh (@boshj) April 25, 2018

“Someone just put down a fresh coat of yellow paint on the subway platform edge… at 9:30 on a Wednesday morning,” Twitter user @boshj said, showing the freshly-painted floor. “This platform is going to be a mess of yellow footprints by the end of the day.”

It didn’t take long for that prediction to come true.

“Update: the results have been as expected,” @boshj wrote, posting another photo of multiple footprints inside the subway.

update: the results have been as expected pic.twitter.com/PADIfLNylq — noted yellow paint expert bosh (@boshj) April 25, 2018

Soon, photos of bright yellow footprints on the floors of subway cars started popping up on social media.

I think I'm on this train right now! pic.twitter.com/NJe7C06HRB — ft (@ft_variations) April 25, 2018

There are indeed yellow footprints on my subway. #cuomosmta pic.twitter.com/h4wAw2GnuS — ishanee (@ishaneepar) April 25, 2018

Jay Street – MetroTech Station, 9:58AM today pic.twitter.com/Hr30nVBPAn — Erica Moss (@ericajmoss) April 26, 2018

The Metro Transit Authority released a statement, saying, “We successfully do paint work day in and day out at our 472 stations without any issues whatsoever. This is an extremely rare example of very humid weather slowing the drying process after off-hours work and extra care will be taken to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

