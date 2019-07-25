North Carolina man surprises wife with Amazon box that’s good enough to eat

Courtesy: Emily McGuire via CNN - The Amazon box cake was created by Sweets Dreams Bakery in North Carolina.

(CNN) — Waylon McGuire had a prime idea to surprise his wife on her birthday. He decided to order a cake shaped like one of her most favorite things.

Chocolate? Flowers? Diamonds?

No, an Amazon delivery box.

“I laughed so hard. I thought it was a real box at first,” said Emily McGuire, who gets two or three Amazon deliveries each week.

The chocolate cake was created by Sweet Dreams Bakery in North Carolina, complete with a shipping label and packing tape. She said it cost about $50 and was delicious.

McGuire shared pictures of the cake on her company Facebook page.

Based on the “insane” reaction she’s received, it’s clear McGuire is not the only Amazon fanatic.

The Facebook group Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons shared the image on its page and received more than 26,000 likes.

McGuire said her husband has never done something like this before, but now it might be a new tradition.

