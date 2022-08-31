(WSVN) - A man from Ohio will not face charges after he was seen on doorbell video shooting and killing his daughter’s ex-boyfriend as he attempted to break into their front door.

Ring doorbell video released by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Sidney, Ohio showed 22-year-old James Rayl walking up to a home on July 31 and repeatedly bashing in the front door, according to FOX13. Voices from inside the home can be heard telling Rayl that his ex-girlfriend, also 22, did not want to see him and to leave.

At one point, a man’s voice can be heard telling Rayl that he had a gun. As Rayl seemingly gets the front door open, shots ring out. Rayl was shot three times and stumbled into the driveway before collapsing on the ground.

Authorities said Rayl died at the scene.

According to FOX13, the man’s daughter ended the relationship with Rayl more than a year and a half ago. Rayl had reportedly left a voicemail on the woman’s phone the night before then showed up at the home just around 11 a.m. the next day.

Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell told local media that a grand jury declined to charge the father in Rayl’s death, citing the state’s “Stand Your Ground” and “Castle Doctrine” that allows homeowners to use lethal force when threatened.

