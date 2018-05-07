Mother pleads guilty to allowing men to rape her children in exchange for cash

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) — A mother in Georgia has pled guilty to allowing men to rape her two young children in exchange for money.

The little girls, ages, 5 and 6, told other adults that their mother, 25-year-old Morgan Summerlin, would take them to men’s homes to be molested and raped.

According to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, the sisters said their mom drove them to 78-year-old Richard Office’s home. That’s when the girls said Office, who they called “Pop,” touched them both inappropriately and raped one of them. He then paid them $100, which their mother took from them.

In another instance, the children said Summerlin brought them to Alfredo Trejo’s house, where he raped and molested them. Trejo also paid the girls, who then had to hand the money over to their mother.

“It is difficult to imagine facts that are more horrific than those found in this case,” said Chief Senior Assitant District Attorney Irina Khasin. “I am hoping these two little girls can somehow survive this abuse and grow into healthy adults who can lead a productive and fulfilling life.”

Summerlin pleaded guilty to first degree cruelty to children, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, and enticing a child for indecent purposes. Her sentencing is set for June 4.

Both men were convicted of rape, child molestation, sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and trafficking a person for sexual servitude. Office was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 146 years to run concurrently. Trejo was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by life on probation.

