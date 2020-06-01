Monday marks World Reef Awareness Day

Monday is World Reef Awareness Day.

The day was created to help inform the world about how important reefs are, and how people can help to protect them.

Coral reefs are homes to thousands of plants, fish, and ocean species, but in recent years, they have been dying off.

Rising sea temperatures, pollution, sewage, and chemical sunscreens are all adding to the damage.

Now more than ever, members of the public are advised to educate themselves and spread awareness about how simple choices can save our reefs.

