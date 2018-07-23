Mom says spicy chips to blame for teen’s emergency gallbladder surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSVN) — A mother in Tennessee is warning other parents after her teenage daughter needed emergency gallbladder surgery from eating too many spicy snacks.

Rene Craighead says her 17-year-old daughter started experiencing abdominal pain and needed her gallbladder removed.

That’s when a doctor told her that spicy chips like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Hot Fries and Takis were part of the reason for the teen’s stomach pain.

“When my daughter had to have this surgery, I knew I had to tell everybody about it,” Craighead told WREG.

Craighead’s daughter estimates she was eating four bags of the hot chips every week.

“She loves them. Every time I go out she says, ‘Bring me back some Hot Takis, bring me back some Hot Chips.’ I want to make her happy, so I brought them back. She was eating big bags and would take them to school with her,” Craighead said.

Pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Cary Canvender says there are a lot of factors that come into play when a gallbladder needs to be removed, but says the chips likely contributed to it. He said it’s quite common for children and teens to experience stomach problems from eating too many of the chips.

“We probably see around 100 kids a month, easily,” Canvender said.

The makers of Takis and Cheetos both released statements following news of the teen’s surgery.

Frito-Lay, which manufactures Cheetos, said, “At Frito-Lay, food safety is always our number one priority, and our snacks meet all applicable food safety regulations as well as our rigorous quality standards. Some consumers may be more sensitive to spicy foods than others and may choose to avoid spicier snacks due to personal preference.”

A public relations firm responded on behalf of Takis, telling WREG, “We assure you that Takis are safe to eat, but should be enjoyed in moderation as part of a well-balanced diet. Takis ingredients fully comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, and all of the ingredients in each flavor are listed in detail on the label. Always check the serving size before snacking.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.