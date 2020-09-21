Michelob Ultra will pay you $50,000 to travel the country

A couple walks along the Cactus Forest Trail in Saguaro National Park May 13, 2015 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — They say if you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life.

Well, it seems Michelob Ultra might have that job — at least for one lucky beer lover.

The American beer company, owned by Anheuser-Busch, is hiring a “chief exploration officer” to travel the country for six months “repping Michelob Ultra” and posting photos at national parks to the brand’s social media accounts, the company announced on Twitter last week.

Wanna be our new Chief Exploration Officer and get paid to travel the country? We thought so. Head to https://t.co/UjPEpFdcUI for more info. Apply by 9/30. #PureGoldCEO Michelob ULTRA is a proud supporter of the @NationalParkFdn. pic.twitter.com/K9G8Zb3HXR — Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) September 16, 2020

The pay: $50,000 plus expenses.

The ideal candidate has a “deep appreciation for the joy that connecting with nature brings” as well as a love of beer, the brand said on its website.

The offer includes trips to Yosemite, Sequoia, Joshua Tree, Saguaro and Big Bend in a comfortable camper van equipped with its own bathroom and shower, the company said.

The brand says the selected “CEO” will be able to bring a “right-hand person,” or animal, along for the journey.

Oh — and you must to be older than 21 to apply.

