McDonald’s to give healthcare workers free ‘Thank You’ meals for limited time

(WSVN) - For a limited time, McDonald’s is offering free meals to healthcare workers across the U.S. as a thank you for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fast food chain announced, beginning Wednesday and continuing through Tuesday, May 5, healthcare workers can grab a “Thank You” meal free of charge via drive thru or carryout.

The meals are provided during breakfast, lunch and dinner with varying options depending on the time of day.

Breakfast meals will have the option of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit.

Lunch and dinner options include a Double Cheeseburger, 6-piece McNuggets and a Filet-O-Fish.

Each meal comes with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee. Sides include hash browns or fries.

“It will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food,” the company said in a press release.

