Mattress Firm wants to pay you to sleep

(WSVN) - Mattress Firm is running a contest that gives you a chance to sleep on the job — and get paid!

The Houston-based company is hiring a paid summer intern they call a “Snoozetern” to test out their beds.

Activities you’ll be required to do in bed include binge-watching, eating, reading, and of course, sleeping.

You’ll also help run the company’s social media page as well as commit to a 30-hour week schedule.

So if you’re looking to trade in the briefcase for a pillowcase, make sure to apply online before the May 3 deadline.

