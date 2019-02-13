Marine veteran steps in to take fallen soldier’s daughter to father-daughter dance

BOISE, Idaho (WSVN) — A Marine veteran stepped in to fill the shoes for a fellow servicemen’s role after he took the man’s daughter to a father-daughter dance.

According to KIVI, in 2010, when she was only 2-and-a-half years old, Khloe Braunstein’s father — a Marine veteran — took his own life after losing a battle to PTSD.

However, in 2016 Khloe and her mother met Steve Exceen at an event honoring fallen soldiers.

Exceen and Khole’s mother kept in touch on Faceboook and it was through there that Exceen found out that Khloe was made fun of because she didn’t have a father to take her to her father-daughter dance.

That’s when Exceen stepped into the role.

“I’ve never gone to a daddy-daughter dance before so I was excited to go and get to experience it with someone,” said Khloe told KIVI.

Khloe’s mother agreed and on the day of the dance, Exceen and his daughter Sarai surprised Khloe with a corsage and a poster.

Khloe said she had an amazing time, and now she is friends with Exceen’s daughter and the three want to make the father-daughter dance a tradition.

“It was just trying to make her smile, and now it’s gone, as they say, viral, and I’m hoping that other men will step up, and do the same thing for somebody and have them experience what, what Khloe’s experiencing,” said Exceen.

