Man wakes up after being in 6-week coma, celebrates Christmas in February

SAN DIEGO (WSVN) — A California man who spent six weeks in a coma celebrated Christmas a little late with all of his friends and family.

According to Fox 5, Ryan Caine went to the hospital with flu-like symptoms on Dec. 10. Shortly after, his family said, he was diagnosed with pneumonia, and he developed sepsis. Caine was held in the intensive care unit where he stayed for nearly six weeks.

“His whole body was in a paralytic state and was completely run by machines for six weeks,” his mother Janet Caine told the station.

However, Ryan eventually pulled through and awoke from the coma.

“One of the first things he asked [when he woke up] was, ‘Did I miss Christmas?’” his mother said. “I said, ‘No, Christmas can happen any time of the year, and it’s waiting for you at home.’”

Caine’s family and neighbors all came together and celebrated the holiday with him.

“It’s unbelievable what the power of prayer can do and more importantly, what the power a community coming together can do,” Ryan’s father Russ Caine said.

“I’m so blessed that Christmas is still here,” Caine said. “I hope never to go back to a hospital again.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.