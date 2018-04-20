Man uses plastic water bottle wrapping as disguise to burglarize store

A burglary suspect who police called a “craftily disguised gent” was captured after he was caught on surveillance video wearing plastic wrap on his head, officials said.

Kerry Hammond, 22, is accused of robbing a GameStop in St. Mary’s, Georgia, while wearing a clear plastic bottled water wrapper as a mask.

“DID YOU EVER give any thought to what your disguise was going to be when you decided the life of crime was your bag of water? Well this guy did! And YES he used a plastic bag used to package bottle water. This puts new meaning to the term WaterHead!” police said in a Facebook post. “You can help us catch him, once you stop laughing.”

It didn’t take long for police to track Hammond down, since the unique disguise was completely see through. It did little to hide his identity.

Hammon is charged with burglary and criminal damage to property. He has since been released on bond.

