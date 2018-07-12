Husband killed, wife injured after honeymoon zip lining accident in Honduras

(WSVN) - A zip lining accident in Honduras has left an Israeli man dead and his newlywed wife injured.

According to Honduran media outlets, 24-year-old Egael Tishman and 27-year-old Shif Fanken were enjoying their honeymoon and went zip lining in Roatan during a cruise excursion last Thursday.

Authorities said Fanken got stuck halfway down the line and Tishman ended up crashing into her.

Both were rushed to the hospital, where Tishman later died. Fanken was flown to Broward Health Medical Center, where she is listed in fair condition.

A representative from the Israeli embassy in Guatemala went to Honduras to take Tishman’s body back to Israel.

The Miami Herald reports the couple was in the middle of a seven-day Royal Caribbean cruise on the Allure of the Seas, which had departed from Fort Lauderdale on July 1.

