Man convicted of child porn reportedly faints after being sentenced to 260 years in prison

PROVIDENCE (WSVN) — A Rhode Island Man reportedly fainted after hearing that he would be sentenced to over 200 years in prison on child porn charges.

The Rhode Island U.S. Attorney said 45-year-old Thomas Goodman was sentenced to 260 years in federal prison.

Goodman pleaded guilty to eight counts of production of child porn and one count of possession of child porn.

According to the Providence Journal, Goodman passed out as the judge was handing him his sentence. He regained consciousness minutes later.

Officials began investigating Goodman after his phone was confiscated and security officers found a “vast quantity of child pornography” on it. The incident was later reported to police.

The investigation later revealed that Goodman had approximately 7,800 images and 370 videos of child pornography.

Detectives determined that at least 62 of the videos and 135 of the images of child pornography involved prepubescent minors and that Goodman created them between September 2007 and February 2018.

He also admitted to detectives that he had sexual contact with at least three young girls.

Along with his 260-year sentence, Goodman has been ordered to pay $5,000 on each on the the nine counts he pled guilty to.

