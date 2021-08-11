KING COUNTY, Wash. (WSVN) — A man has been arrested after a road rage incident where an axe was thrown at the victim’s windshield.

The King County Sheriff’s Office in Washington shared dashboard camera video showing a man getting out of a Jeep and throwing an axe at the windshield of a vehicle behind him.

According to deputies, the driver of the Jeep began honking at the victim when they merged onto a highway on July 27.

Investigators said as the two traveled northbound, the driver of the Jeep continued to honk at the victim. So, to avoid a confrontation, the victim got off the highway.

However, deputies say the Jeep driver followed the victim and passed their car before blocking the roadway. The man is then seen getting out of the Jeep and hurling the axe at the victim’s car before quickly driving away.

Deputies said with additional surveillance video, they were able to identify the suspect. The sheriff’s office said it turned out that three days after the incident, the suspect had been arrested for multiple felonies in another county.

Additional charges are pending.

