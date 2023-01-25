(WSVN) - Don’t order that Lyft until you’re ready or it will cost you.

The ride-share company announced it will charge a per-minute fee for passengers who are at least two minutes late to their pick-up location.

Lux Black and Lux Black XL users will be given five minutes until they are charged wait time fees.

Riders with a valid waiver for disability are exempt from the fees and will be refunded for previous charges upon request.

Wait time fees will vary by location.

For more information, you can visit Lyft’s support page here.

