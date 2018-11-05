Lowe’s closing more than 50 stores in the U.S. and Canada

(WSVN) - Home improvement retailer Lowe’s has announced it will close dozens of stores in the United States and Canada in the next several months.

The company said the “wind-down” of the underperforming stores is part of its ongoing strategic reassessment. Twenty locations in the U.S. will be closed along with 31 stores in Canada.

The impacted stores are slated to close by February 1, 2019. Most locations will have store closing sales, with the exception of select stores in the U.S. that are set to close immediately.

Lowe’s said most of the stores selected to shut down are located within 10 miles of another Lowe’s location, and noted most workers will be given the opportunity to transfer to another store.

“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We believe our people are the foundation of our business and essential to our future growth, and we are making every effort to transition impacted associates to nearby Lowe’s stores.”

No Florida stores will be closed. To see a full list of affected locations, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.