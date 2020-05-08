Little Magnolia named as 2020 Gerber spokesbaby

(WSVN) - Gerber has announced the winner of their 10th Annual Photo Search, and she is adorable.

After searching through more than 327,000 entries, Gerber selected little Magnolia Earl as their new spokesbaby.

“As the newest Gerber Spokesbaby, Magnolia represents every Gerber baby, and her family’s story serves as a reminder of what unites all parents and drives everyone at Gerber: the promise to do anything for baby,” Gerber said.

Courtney Earl, Magnolia’s mother, explained how the bundle of joy came into her life.

“On May 9th, 2019 we received a call from the Adoption Agency that there was an expectant mom that was in labor and wanted to talk to us,” she said. “We pulled off the highway, got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born.”

“Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story,” she added. “Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made.”

Magnolia will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday.

“Congratulations to the Earl family! We’re excited to provide Baby Magnolia with an adorable new wardrobe for her reign as Gerber’s 2020 Spokesbaby!” said Maria Montaño, President and CEO of Gerber Childrenswear.

