Kitten born without eyes seeking forever home for the holidays

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A kitten who’s had a challenging start in her life, including being blind, will hopefully find a family very soon.

The kitten, a young female named Ilene, was transferred to the Oregon Humane Society after she was found cold, wet and wrapped in a bag in a pile of trash in California.

A Good Samaritan heard her cries for help and saved her from the elements, according to OHS. Wrapped in a t-shirt, Ilene was dropped off at a small and crowded animal shelter in Madera, California.

It was arranged for Ilene to come to Oregon, where she received care at the OHS Cat and Kitten Intake Center.

“When we got the call to help with Ilene, we immediately said ‘yes,’” said Mia Heaslet, OHS Second Chance Program Manager. “We are fortunate at OHS to have a great medical team who are well versed in unusual conditions.”

“It’s likely that she has a condition called microphthalmia in both eyes and was already blind,” said Dr. Maia Titcomb, OHS veterinarian. “This condition is usually caused by a congenital defect in cats, but can also be due to trauma or infection.”

OHS said that Ilene underwent surgery earlier this week to her eye area for treatment and to prevent any future infections.

Despite not having eyes, OHS describes Ilene as a “happy, playful kitten.”

She is expected to be available for adoption Saturday. For any interested adopters, OHS has resources available on caring for a blind kitten.

“The resiliency of this tiny kitten and the compassion of the people who saved her are inspiring,” says Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO. “The next step for this special feline is to spend the holidays with a new, loving family.”

