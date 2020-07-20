Kentucky couple who refused to sign COVID-19 self-isolation order placed on house arrest

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSVN) — A Kentucky couple who refused to sign a self-isolation order when one of them tested positive for COVID-19 has now been placed on house arrest.

According to WAVE, Elizabeth Linscott got tested for the coronavirus ahead of a visit to her parents in Michigan.

Despite having no symptoms, Linscott’s results came back positive. Linscott said the health department emailed her a form to sign saying she would limit her travel unless she called the health department first.

“Pretty much it was that I agreed to call the Health Department prior to leaving my house for any reason,” Linscott said.

Linscott said she declined to sign the documents.

“My part was if I have to go to the ER, if I have to go to the hospital, I’m not going to wait to get the approval to go,” she told WAVE.

Linscott said she was told that due to her refusal to sign, the case would be escalated and law enforcement would get involved. Then, on July 16, she and her husband were placed on house arrest and given ankle monitors.

Now, if they travel 200 feet from their home, law enforcement will be notified.

“We didn’t rob a bank. We didn’t rob a store. We didn’t steal something. We didn’t, you know, hit and run. We didn’t do anything wrong,” she said.

Linscott said she and her husband never denied self-quarantining, they just didn’t agree with the wording of the documents. They said they plan to hire an attorney.

