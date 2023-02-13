(WSVN) - An Italian restaurant in New Jersey is banning children under the age of 10.

Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment, the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

They said the decision was made because “it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children.”

“Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation,” the restaurant said in the post. “This wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, but some recent events have pushed us to implement this new policy.”

The new policy will begin on March 8.

