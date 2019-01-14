Injured father goes to hospital, coincidentally witnesses son’s death

(WSVN) - GRAFTON, Wis. (WSVN) — In a tragic coincidence, a man who went to the hospital for a cut on his finger witnessed the final moments of his dying son.

Last August, According to WDJT, Ted and Julie Neitzke went to Aurora Medical Center Emergency room in Grafton after Ted cut his finger after he fell in front of his home.

“I fainted or passed out, don’t know why,” Ted said.

Ted and Julie were taken to a room where Ted was treated.

Meanwhile, at the same time, the couple’s 41-year-old son Jon was in the room next door after he came into the hospital with chest pain.

Both parties were unaware that they were next door to each other until it was discovered that Jon was having a heart attack. That’s when a nurse asked Ted and Julie if they knew Jon and explained the situation to them.

The couple ran next door as doctors worked to revive Jon.

“I was saying, ‘Momma’s here. I’m here. You got to come out of this,'” Julie told WDJT. “‘We need you back, you’re too important in our lives.'”

Unfortunately, Jon did not make it and died at the hospital.

Although their son’s death left them devastated, they were thankful that they were able to spend his final moments with him.

“Everybody said, ‘Either an angel or God, pushed you down, Ted. For you to be there at the same time he was there,'” Ted Neitzke said.

“In my mind, I thought, I was there when he was born, and I was there when he died, so that was a gift,” Julie said, “so God was there for me and Ted.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.