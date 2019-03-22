Infant Cough Syrup recalled due to bacterial contamination

A children’s cough medicine has been recalled due the possibility of a bacterial contamination.

Infant Cough Syrup Plus Mucus by DG Health issued the recall after the Food and Drug Administration found bacteria in one in ten bottles.

Production of the medicine has been suspended while an investigation takes place for the source of the contamination.

The two-ounce bottles affected by the bacteria can produce two forms of gastrointestinal illness.

The possibly contaminated bottles have a lot code of KL180157, expiration date of Nov. 20 and UPC Code 854954 002500.

No illnesses have been reported from the recalled medicine.

The cough syrup was distributed to Dollar General retail stores nationwide.

Customers are advised to throw away or return the medicine for a full refund.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.