Indiana father puts out warning after finding mold in child’s juice pouches

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WSVN) — An Indiana father wants to warn other parents after he found mold inside of his son’s Carpi Sun.

Cameron Hardwick explained on Facebook that he grabbed a Capri Sun for his son out of the refrigerator. However, when he picked up the pouch, he noticed it felt a little “low in content,” but there was no hole in the packaging.

Hardwick said he shook up the pouch and discovered mold inside by looking through the clear bottom of the pouch. Hardwick posted a video of himself cutting open the top of the pouch and pouring the moldy beverage into a clear glass.

Hardwick told Fox 10 that Kraft Foods, Capri Sun’s parent company reached out to him and a “third party company came to the house to pick up the ‘sample’ and package the following day, then sent it to a lab for testing.”

“They came back with the results a few days later and said there was a ‘micro-puncture’ in the package allowing oxygen to enter the pouch and create the mold seen in the video and pictures,” Hardwick said.

Capri Sun acknowledges that it is possible for mold to grow inside the pouches.

“It’s a common, naturally occurring food mold. Although it’s rare, it is possible for food mold to grow inside containers of preservative-free juice drinks if the pouch is compromised or punctured in any way on its journey from our facilities to your grocery stores,” the company said on its website.

Capri Sun also says they have invested millions into improving their packaging to prevent leaks, and recommend parents squeeze each pouch to check for leaks.

Hardwick’s post since gone viral, being shared over 85,000 times. He said he will not be giving his children Capri Suns in the future.

