Governor in Tanzania launches mass hunt for gay people: ‘Report them to me’

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (WSVN) — The regional governor of Tanzania’s largest city has announced that the city will begin a massive hunt for gay people.

According to CNN, Paul Makonda, the governor of the City of Dar es Salaam, announced that a task force will begin mass arrests of LGBT people in the city, beginning Monday.

“I have received reports that there are so many homosexuals in our city, and these homosexuals are advertising and selling their services on the internet,” Makonda said in Swahili at a news conference. “Therefore, I am announcing this to every citizen of Dar es Salaam. If you know any gays … report them to me.”

According to the BBC, Makonda said the 17-member team would be made up of state officials from the Tanzania Communications Authority, the police and media practitioners.

Under current Tanzania law, LGBT people face a 30-year jail sentence, similar to severe penalties for same-sex relationships across many African countries.

In Mauritania, Sudan and Somalia, as well as the northern part of Nigeria, homosexual acts are actually punishable by death.

This also comes a year after the country’s health ministry suspended HIV/AIDS services in 40 clinics it accused of promoting homosexuality.

