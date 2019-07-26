‘Got the Spider!’ Couple’s joke on demolished house goes viral

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WSVN) — A couple’s joke on their newly demolished house has gone viral on social media.

According to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, 51-year-old Jeff Hopkins and his girlfriend Dawn Cronk had a clever idea when they tore down their second house.

After brain storming something to write on the roof of the structure, they settled on “Got the Spider!”

“I didn’t think anybody would really notice,” Hopkins told the newspaper. “We did it just to make us laugh.”

Photos of the home were posted online and they have since gone viral. People have even come to check it out in person. However, the couple said the house isn’t going to last forever.

The couple said the house is coming down to make more room for their grandchildren to play outside, but they are happy that the demolition was able to amuse some people.

“It made somebody smile for a day,” Cronk said. “It made somebody stop and giggle for a few minutes and remember that life doesn’t always have to be a hustle and bustle. To me it’s a blessing because we made somebody smile and laugh about it.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.