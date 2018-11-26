Georgia lawmaker looks to make owning gun without permit legal

ATLANTA (WSVN) — A Georgia lawmaker is looking to make it so that a permit is no longer necessary to own a gun in the state.

According to Fox 5, State Representative Matt Gurtler pre-filed legislation to make Georgia a “Constitutional Carry” state.

The idea behind the legislation is that since the Constitution allows for a right to bear arms, citizens shouldn’t need a permit to carry a gun as well.

“This is only for law-abiding citizens who want to be able to conceal or open carry a pistol in the state of Georgia,” Gurtler said.

According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, felons and people who were involuntarily committed to a mental institution within the past five years are not allowed to own guns in Georgia.

The idea has already received opposition from Georgia State Representative Mary Margaret Oliver, who said there needs to be some oversight of gun ownership.

“More gun relaxation of carrying guns, more guns, more places, more days with no review, no background checks, it’s not what Georgians wants,” Oliver said.

Gurtler filed similar legislation in 2017. However, he was not met with much success.

However, according to Fox 5, he believes he has a better shot now, because he has the support of Georgia Governor-elect Brian Kemp.

There are currently 12 other “Constitutional Carry” states.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.