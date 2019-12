(WSVN) - December’s full moon is often referred to as the Cold Moon. No, that doesn’t mean it’ll change colors or guarantee cold temperatures.

Some Native American tribes gave it the name because it lands around the start of the winter season.

This month’s moon will enter its full phase on Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m. EST, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

