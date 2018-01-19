FPL lineworkers surprise elderly woman with birthday celebration in Puerto Rico

BAYAMON, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — Four months after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, lineworkers from Florida Power & Light are still working to restore electricity to the island.

FPL crews said they have been overwhelmed with the warmth and hospitality of the Puerto Rican people, as they work around the clock to bring power back to neighborhoods.

So when they learned that an elderly resident was celebrating her 75th birthday, lineworkers from Miami-Dade decided to surprise her.

Moments after getting the lights back on in the woman’s neighborhood in the city of Bayamon, the workers presented her with a birthday cake and sang to her. The heartwarming surprise was caught on camera, showing the woman briefly overcome with emotion.

Workers said they feel a responsibility to do more than restore power, given how welcoming residents have been to them in the months following the storm.

