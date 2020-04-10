Florida teacher makes socially distant house call to check on depressed student

A Florida teacher went above and beyond to ensure one of her students was OK during the quarantine.

According to Fox News, Katie Ricca, who teaches at North Bay Haven Charter Academy, had been holding lessons online with Zoom, in addition to storytime in the evenings.

However, during one of the storytime sessions, she noticed one of her students, 7-year-old Hannah, was down and depressed.

Wanting to check on Hannah, Rica, who has five children of her own, paid a visit to her home and sat in her driveway while reading and talking to her. The pair also adhered to social distancing guidelines and stayed six feet apart the entire time.

“Hannah’s class has a Zoom session each evening. Last night she got really sad and kinda shut down. Today her teacher came over and hung out for a bit,” wrote Kelley Close, Hannah’s mom, on Facebook. “They chatted, read books, and just talked. This woman has FIVE kids at home and STILL she sat in my driveway for an hour to make sure Hannah was okay.”

