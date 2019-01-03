First meteor shower of 2019 to peak Thursday night

(WSVN) - The night sky will be pretty active Thursday with a celestial event set to light up the sky.

According to CNN, the Quadrantid meteor shower is set to peak Thursday night going into Friday morning.

Viewers can expect to see anywhere from 80 to 200 meteors per hour.

The Quadrantids are known for bright, colorful fireball meteors due to the large particles of an asteroid interacting with our atmosphere.

Those who live in the Northern Hemisphere will have the best chance of observation, and according to Time and Date, visibility for South Florida should be “excellent.”

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.