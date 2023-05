(WSVN) - A blue whale was spotted off the coast of California and according to experts, this is the first official sighting of 2023

The mammal is believed to be migrating north along the coast from Costa Rica.

It’s more than 75 feet long and weighs at least 360,000 pounds.

The whale was seen feeding in the area.

