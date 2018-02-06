Father, daughter accused of getting married, having child

(WSVN) - KNIGHTDALE, NC (WSVN) — A 42-year-old man and his 20-year-old biological daughter have been accused of incest after they reportedly got married and had a child together.

According to WNCN, Steven and Katie Pladl both face charges of incest, adultery and contributing to delinquency.

WNCN reports that Pladl originally gave Katie up for adoption when she was an infant. However, in 2016, the two reconnected through social media.

Katie reportedly moved into the home Steven shared with his wife and their two daughters. However, soon after Katie moved into the home, Steven’s wife filed for divorce.

The ex-wife told authorities that before she moved out of their home, Steven would sleep on the floor of Katie’s room. The ex-wife later discovered that Katie was pregnant with Steven’s child after reading the journal belonging to one of her daughters.

Warrants said Steven told his two daughters to call Katie their step-mom, WNCN reports.

According to an Instagram post, Katie and her father got married July 20. Their baby boy was reportedly born in September.

Both Katie and Steven face up to 10 years in prison.

