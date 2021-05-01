Don’t look down: Portugal opens world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge

AROUCA, Portugal (WSVN) — Portugal opened up the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge, but don’t look down.

The bridge, which opened to the public in the town of Arouca on Thursday, hovers more than 570 feet above the River Paiva and about 1,700 feet from one end to the other. It connects Aguieiras Waterfall and Paiva Gorge.

It takes about 10 minutes to cross the bridge, but it is not for the faint of heart. Along the way, pedestrians can enjoy stunning views of the waterfall.

