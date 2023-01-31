(WSVN) - A school district in Pennsylvania didn’t want anyone to feel left out in the yearbook, so they included their K-9.

Detective Gibbs is a golden retriever who is the Camp Hill School District’s first-ever community outreach K-9.

Gibbs is partnered with Camp Hill Police Officer Joe Capers, who serves as the district-wide School Resource Officer. The pair visit all four schools in the district.

Gibbs joined the police department in July 2022 thanks to a local scholarship that pays for his ongoing care.

“Gibbs heads to school each day and is bringing smiles, compassion and support to all our Camp Hill students,” the scholarship site said, adding that he helps ease students’ anxiety and stress.

