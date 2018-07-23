Dog left in hot car while owner visits Georgia water park

MARIETTA, Ga. (WSVN) — Police in Georgia said a family left their small dog in their hot car while they visited a water park.

Fox 5 reports the family was visiting Six Flags White Water when someone spotted the dog inside the vehicle and called security.

Marietta Police said it was 90 degrees outside, making the car as hot as 126 degrees inside, even with its windows cracked.

Six Flags employees managed to get the car open and rescued the dog. Police tracked down the owner, who said she planned to periodically check on the pet throughout the day.

Officers issued the woman a citation, and noted that park staff recommend visitors board their pets at a nearby veterinary clinic during the day.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.