SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WSVN) — A Gulf Coast box turtle who lost his legs after being hit by a car has a new way of getting around.

The reptile, named Lt. Dan, was taken in by the Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue back in September.

On Wednesday, members of the First Lego League in Desoto County got together to build the 20-year-old turtle a new set of hind legs using Lego wheels.

The league, made up of home-schooled children between ages 9 and 14, spent nearly two hours building the all-terrain wheelchair.

Lt. Dan’s current foster mom, Jennifer Westrich, said the constant dragging of his shell has caused some damage.

“So these are marks from just scrapes — wear and tear from only having the two legs because he can’t really get his shell up off the ground, so they’re going to put a base plate under him which will help protect the shell so it doesn’t wear away or cause any injury,” said a v

She plans on keeping him for good.

