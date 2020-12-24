D.C. mayor announces the 24th as ‘Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day’ in honor of his 80th birthday

(WSVN) - Thursday is not only Christmas Eve, but it’s Dr. Anthony Fauci’s 80th birthday!

He received a very special gift from the nation’s capital Mayor Muriel Bowser as she announced the 24th to be Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day.

In honor of Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC. We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

The D.C. mayor said Fauci has been a shining light for the country and has promoted truth over fear while giving Americans hope.

The longtime D.C. resident has worked to advise six presidents and plans to work in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

