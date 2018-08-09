Crocs to close all of its manufacturing facilities, CFO resigning

(WSVN) - They’re a comfortable shoe option for those who spend hours on their feet at work, but Crocs have never been considered fashion-forward. Now the footwear company’s future is unclear.

Crocs Inc. said in a press release on Tuesday that it has already closed its manufacturing facility in Mexico, and plans to shutter its last remaining facility in Italy.

The company says the move is their way to “simplify the business and improve profitability,” but did not give details on the future of production.

Crocs also announced the resignation of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Carrie Teffner. She will be replaced by Anne Mehlman, the current CFO for Amazon-owned shoe retailer Zappos.

Just last month, Crocs debuted a high-heel style of its rubber footwear, which retails for $50 a pair.

“Our clogs and sandals continue to perform well, and we are well positioned for the back half of the year,” CEO and president Andrew Rees said in a statement.

