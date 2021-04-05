COVID-19 vaccinations hit all-time high record over the weekend

(WSVN) - COVID-19 vaccinations hit an all-time high record over the weekend.

On Saturday, more than four million shots were administered, which is the most given in a single day.

The Center for Disease Prevention and Control reported on Sunday that more than 3.4 million shots were administered.

So far, 32% of Americans have received one dose of the vaccine and 61 million people are fully vaccinated.

