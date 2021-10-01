(WSVN) - Coppertone recalled five of its aerosol sunscreen sprays because the chemical, Benzene, has been linked to cancer.

Consumers are being advised to stop using Pure & Simple, Sport Mineral and travel-size Coppertone Sport Spray, which were manufactured this year between January 10 and June 15.

Coppertone stated that it has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

