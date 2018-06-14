Colorado police say 2 adults, 2 kids shot outside dentist

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say two adults and two children have been shot in a parking lot behind a Colorado’s dentist’s office.

Westminster Police Department spokeswoman Cheri Spottke says the suspect in the shootings is at large. The Denver Post reports that the condition of the injured adults and children was not known.

Spottke says the shootings happened Thursday around 3 p.m.

Video footage at the scene showed police focusing on an office complex that holds several dental offices. The area is about 14 miles (22.53 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.