Child thrown from Mall of America balcony showing ‘real signs of recovery’

MINNEAPOLIS (WSVN) — The family of a young boy who was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America is showing improvement.

According to an update on a GoFundMe page set up for the victim, named Landen, recent test results have shown signs of improvement.

“Our miracle child Landen is showing real signs of recovery. New test results have been positive, though he remains in intensive care with a long road ahead,” the update read.

Landen received severe injuries after he was thrown off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America.

Police have charged 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda with the crime.

Landen plunged almost 40 feet and received multiple broken bones and head trauma. His family says that they are remaining hopeful, and are asking the public for their prayers.

“Just know that we all feel your overwhelming love, prayers and support,” the update reads. “[God] is answering our prayers and they ARE working. Please continue to pray for Landen and his family, every single prayer is important.”

To donate to Landen’s GoFundMe page, click here.

